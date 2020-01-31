Australia fires: A visual guide to the bushfire crisis

From BBC

Record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought have fuelled a series of massive bushfires across Australia.

Although recent cooler conditions and rain have brought some respite, more than 50 fires are still burning in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Hot and windy conditions are forecast to return to many parts of New South Wales this weekend and authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency as massive bushfires rage south of Canberra.

At least 33 people have been killed – including four firefighters – and more than 11 million hectares (110,000 sq km or 27.2 million acres) of bush, forest and parks across Australia has burned.

New South Wales and Victoria have been worst affected

In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere.

More than 1,600 firefighters are currently working to slow the spread of fires and shore up containment lines, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

What’s Australia doing to fight the bushfires?

Fires have raged near the Australian capital Canberra for weeks – at one stage shutting the city’s airport as flames approached the perimeter.

On Friday, the worst blaze was just south of the district of Tuggeranong, a 20-minute drive south of Parliament House.

Fears are growing that the rising temperatures and strong winds could make the fire uncontrollable. But the NSW Rural Fire Service says it expects most of the flames to spread south east.

The State of Emergency declared in Canberra gives extra power and resources to fire authorities, allowing them to force evacuations if necessary.

Victoria, where fires have burned