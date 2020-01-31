For Ecuador’s eco agenda, 2019 was a year of setbacks and pushbacks

For Ecuador, 2019 was a critical year for court decisions regarding environmental and social issues. At the end of 2018, the courts set precedent by ruling in favor of the Cofán indigenous people of Sinangoe, who were opposed to illegal mining activities in their ancestral territory. In July 2019, the courts ruled again in favor of another indigenous people, the Waorani, who opposed the exploitation of an oil exploration concession, Block 22, on their land. Two months later, the Ecuadoran courts stopped a hydroelectric project on the Piatúa River in indigenous Kichwa territory, as it did not comply with the requirement of prior consultation and it was shown there had been corruption by a judge. Despite these advances, compliance with a popular referendum from February 2018 regarding resource exploitation in Yasuní National Park has not materialized. Reports indicate that deforestation exceeded the maximum allowed in the park. In addition, the order expanding the intangible area where isolated indigenous peoples are located created controversy, as the expansion would eat into indigenous Waorani territory. Then a national strike took place in October, and President Lenín Moreno’s government declared a state of emergency for several days. The strike demonstrated that on top of the economic crisis, there are serious issues pending with regard to the environment. One of them is the criminalization of the country’s social and environmental leaders, a practice that continues to be used to repress social protest. So what were the main environmental issues still pending in Ecuador at the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

