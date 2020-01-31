Key cetacean site in Philippines sees drop in dolphin, whale sightings

MANILA — Sightings of dolphins and whales in a Philippine strait long considered an important waterway for the marine mammals have plummeted over the past two decades, with human activity in the area a likely factor, researchers say. The latest survey of the Tañon Strait, a 161-kilometer (100-mile) narrow body of water between the central Philippine islands of Negros and Cebu, was carried out last year. It found fewer cetaceans, in smaller groups, than surveys conducted in the area since 1999. Despite the downward trend, a new dolphin species was observed in the area for the first time, highlighting the need for more measures to protect the seascape. Researchers tallied a new low of just 15 sightings or encounters with six species of dolphins and whales — significantly lower compared to the first comprehensive study done in the marine corridor 20 years earlier. The survey team recorded sightings of the bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus), gray’s spinner dolphin (Stenella longirostris), dwarf spinner dolphin (S. l. roseiventris), pantropical spotted dolphin (S. attenuata), Risso’s dolphin (Grampus griseus), and dwarf sperm whale (Kogia sima). A pair of dwarf spinner dolphin (Stenella longirostris roseiventris) was spotted for the first time in Tañon Strait. The strait is only the second site in the country that has recorded the presence of this species. Image by Teri Aquino The Tañon Strait is one of the largest marine protected areas in the Philippines and has been a favorite migratory route for at least 11 of the 27 cetacean species found in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay