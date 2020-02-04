COP26: PM 'doesn't get' climate change, says sacked president

From BBC

The prime minister admitted he “doesn’t really get” climate change, the former head of this year’s key summit on the issue has said.

The UK is hosting COP26 in Glasgow in November – but Boris Johnson sacked president Claire O’Neill on Friday.

Mrs O’Neill told the BBC there was a “huge lack of leadership and engagement” from the government.

But senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said Mr Johnson was dedicated to environmental issues.

Mr Gove told BBC Radio 5 Live that the prime minister described his political outlook as that of a “green Tory” when they first met 30 years ago.

“Ever since then I’ve seen his dedication to ensuring that we fight to ensure that our Earth is handed on in a better state to the next generation,” he said.

But Ms O’Neill, the former Conservative minister for energy and clean growth, said people should be wary of the prime minister’s promises.

“My advice to anybody to whom Boris is making promises – whether it is voters, world leaders, ministers, employees, or indeed family members – is to get it in writing, get a lawyer to look at it and make sure the money’s in the bank,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The prime minister has made incredibly warm statements about this over the years. He’s also admitted to me that he doesn’t really understand it. He ‘doesn’t really get it’, I think is what he said.”

She said the UK’s climate efforts were at “Oxford United levels when we need to be Liverpool if we are going to do what the world actually needs us to do”.

