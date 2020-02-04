Ryanair rapped over low emissions claims

From BBC

Claims made by Ryanair about its carbon emissions have been banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog.

Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers had billed itself as the region’s “lowest emissions airline” and a “low C02 emissions airline”.

But the Advertising Standards Authority ruled Ryanair’s claims in press, TV and radio adverts could not be backed up.

Ryanair hit back in a statement saying consumers could halve their carbon footprint if they switched to it.

In adverts last year, the Dublin-based operator claimed to have “the lowest carbon emissions of any major airline” and to be a “low fares, low CO2 emissions” carrier “based on the top 27 European airlines”.

Complainants to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the adverts were misleading and could not be substantiated. By their nature, airlines do not have low emissions, critics said.

In evidence to the ASA, Ryanair argued its green credentials were based on it having the youngest aircraft fleet using the newest most fuel-efficient engines, and flying 97% full on average.

Ryanair said its claims were supported using data from the European aviation organisation Eurocontrol and airline efficiency rankings published by Brighter Plant, a provider of carbon and energy calculations.

Clearcast and Radiocentre, used by companies to review adverts before they go public, both gave their backing.

Not clear

However, the ASA took issue with some of the figures and the definition of “a major airline” for the purposes of assessing emissions comparisons.

An airline efficiency ranking used by Ryanair was dated 2011, “and was therefore of little value as substantiation for a comparison made in 2019,” the ASA said.

“Consequently, we concluded that the claims ‘Europe’s… Lowest Emissions Airline’ and ‘low CO2 emissions’ were misleading,” the regulator said.

The adverts must not be repeated “in their current form,” the ASA ruled, adding: “We told Ryanair to ensure that when making environmental claims,