Carbon uptake slower than expected in Amazon secondary forest: study

Degraded forest land in the Brazilian Amazon. Carbon uptake and storage in tropical primary and secondary forests varies place to place depending upon soil properties, climatic conditions, and previous land use, among other factors. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. Forests capture carbon from the air and store it as they grow, providing an essential service to a world where humanity is rapidly increasing atmospheric CO2 levels and escalating the climate crisis. Secondary forests — forests that have been logged or disturbed — are known to have a high potential for carbon capture, with some studies suggesting that the carbon uptake of these regenerating forests can be up to 11 times that of primary forests. However, that isn't always true — which could be bad news for humanity. In a study recently published in the journal Ecology, researchers found that secondary forests in the Bragantina region of Pará state in the Brazilian Amazon possessed carbon accumulation rates only around twice that recorded in primary forests — much lower than expected. "Our results offered a much less optimistic picture than other studies, including our own studies for other regions of Pará," said lead author Fernando Elias, a PhD candidate at the Federal University of Pará. "We cannot always assume that secondary forests will develop quickly or completely." The Bragantina region has been used agriculturally for hundreds of years. Today, almost no primary forest remains in the landscape. And, according to the study, it is unlikely these forests will return to…

