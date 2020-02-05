Christina Koch: Nasa astronaut to set new female space record

From BBC

Nasa astronaut Christina Koch is set to complete the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman.

When she returns to Earth on Thursday, Koch will have spent 328 days on the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record held by fellow American Peggy Whitson.

Ms Koch will come back in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, parachuting down to a landing on the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Her record is just 12 days short of the all-time US record set by Scott Kelly.

Mr Kelly stayed on the ISS from 2015-2016.

Ms Koch surpassed the 289-day record set by fellow American Ms Whitson on 28 December last year. But her return to Earth, shortly after 09:00 GMT, will set the marker for future space travellers to beat.

Whitson still holds the record for most time spent in space by a woman, accrued over the course of three spaceflights from 2002-2017.

“For me, it’s all about the honour I feel to follow in the footsteps of my heroes,” Christina Koch told journalists on Tuesday during a live link-up from the ISS. She added that she wanted to inspire the next generation of space explorers.

“For me, it was important to see people that I saw a reflection of myself in, growing up, when I was envisioning what I could do with my life and what my dreams might be. To maybe be that source of inspiration for someone else is just such an honour,” she said.

Ms Koch was involved in another spaceflight milestone during her stay of nearly 11 months on the ISS. On 18 October last year, she undertook the first all-female spacewalk alongside her compatriot Jessica Meir.

The pair spent seven hours outside the ISS replacing a failed power control unit.

Recalling the historic event with Meir, Ms Koch