Escalating firestorms could turn Amazon from carbon sink to source: Study

Heat waves shimmer up from a still smoldering forest devastated by fire in the Southern Amazon. Image courtesy of Paulo Brando. Global temperatures continued their relentless rise last year, with 2019 the second hottest year on record, according to NASA and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Along with the heat and accompanying drought, came firestorms that consumed vast tracts of forest on four continents. In the Brazilian Amazon, fires burned at least 125,000 hectares (310,000 acres) in August, 2019, blackening the sky at noon more than a thousand miles away in South America’s largest city Sao Paulo, and gaining global attention. But worse may be yet to come, according to Paulo Brando, an ecosystem scientist at the University of California, Irvine, and his team who have published a study in Science Advances entitled The gathering firestorm in southern Amazonia. Using models, the researchers found that an increasingly hot, dry Amazon climate, coupled with deforestation, could trigger wildfires burning up to 16% of the Southern Amazon rainforest in Brazil by 2050, releasing up to 17 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide and possibly shifting the Amazon rainforest from being a carbon sink to a major carbon emitter. The researchers did find reason for hope: their models showed that deforestation prevention could reduce burned forest area by up to 30% and cut greenhouse gas emissions from fires by 56% in the region. “Aggressive efforts to reduce sources of fire ignition and suppress unwanted fires could reduce the likelihood of burning…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay