Poorer households may get help on energy bills

From BBC

Households struggling with energy bills may get help from a government review of clean technology funding.

At the moment, an annual levy is imposed on gas and electricity bills to fund renewables such as offshore wind.

The burden falls disproportionately on the poorest in society, and it will get worse as the UK expands clean energy to tackle climate change.

The BBC has been told the government may shift the cost onto tax payers to avoid anger at climate policies.

A government spokesperson said: “We are definitely considering the way that costs are distributed.”

Currently about £10bn a year is being invested to support clean technology. Consumers pay about £5.5bn of that total through a levy on bills, which is about £186 of a typical energy bill.

They added: “The Treasury is looking at the costs of transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

“This will include how costs may be distributed across different groups to create a fair balance of contributions.”

Centrica, which owns British Gas, estimates that more than £20bn a year will be needed over a decade to fund the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Clean tech ‘won’t solve climate change in time’ A really simple guide to climate change

Centrica chief executive Iain Conn told the BBC: “The big question is, ‘who pays for this and how do they pay it?’.

“The people who can least afford energy as part of their outgoings are paying just the same (as the rich), which means as a percentage they are being hit harder.

“Before the costs get much higher I would advocate that the government needs to move the funding to income tax, which would mean a typical low income worker would save £100 a year. This would mean something like 2p in the pound on income tax.”

Mr Conn said another option for a government wanting to avoid