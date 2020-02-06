Seven female scientists you may not have heard of – but should know all about

From BBC

Not a single woman’s name features in the national curriculum for science, an education charity says – prompting calls for the government to act over a “lack of visible role models for girls”.

Teach First has launched the STEMinism camapign, calling to close gender gaps in science and maths careers.

It says no female scientists were mentioned in the GCSE science curriculum, while just two – DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin and paleoanthropologist Mary Leakey – were referred to in three double science GCSE specifications from the major exam boards. In comparison, more than 40 male scientists or their discoveries were mentioned.

Meanwhile, a separate poll conducted by the charity revealed half of people are unable to name a single female scientist, alive or dead.

But it is not just Britain’s men who have made pioneering scientific discoveries. Here are some of the overlooked British women whose research changed the world.

Mary Somerville (1780 – 1872)

Astronomer

Born in: Jedburgh, Scotland

Somerville was named the 19th Century’s “queen of science” after her death.

Her popular books linked up and explained different areas of scientific study, and her detailed work on the solar system was influential in the discovery of Neptune.

She made history in 1835 when she jointly became the first female member of the Royal Astronomical Society in London.

Somerville has been on the Royal Bank of Scotland’s £10 notes since 2017.

Mary Anning (1799 – 1847)

Palaeontologist

Born: Dorset, England

A self-taught pioneer, Anning discovered Jurassic remains in her hometown of Lyme Regis.

She came across her first find – an ancient reptile later named an Ichthyosaurus – at the age of 12.

The Natural History Museum calls her the “unsung hero of fossil discovery”, as the scientific community was reluctant to recognise her contributions to science during her lifetime.

She was not allowed to be part of the Geological Society of London,