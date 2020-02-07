Beaked whales’ stealth behavior gives clues to mystery of mass stranding

In March 2000, U.S. Navy destroyers were conducting routine training exercises in the Bahamas; they swept an underwater canyon with sonar at 265 decibels to uncover the locations of two decoy submarines. Less than 36 hours later, 17 marine animals, including 14 beaked whales (family Ziphiidae), were found stranded on the nearby Abaco Islands. The Navy would later admit that the use of sonar caused the whale deaths. What remained a mystery was why it happened. A new paper published in Scientific Reports suggests adaptations that have evolved in the whales over millions of years to escape predators could explain why they are prone to mass stranding. The research shows that the diving behavior of these enigmatic mammals is shaped by an overwhelming desire to avoid hungry killer whales (Orcinus orca) that roam shallow waters. “We still did not understand what in the behavior of beaked whales explains why they react so strongly to killer whale and sonar sounds,” said study co-author Natacha Aguilar de Soto from the University of La Laguna in the Canary Islands, Spain. “Now, this paper solves the puzzle. Predation avoidance has been such as strong pressure in the evolution of beaked whale behavior that any sound resembling killer whales will elicit an intense stress response.” These elephant-sized whales inhabit areas far ashore and spend a significant chunk of their time in the deep sea. In the few minutes that they spend at the surface, the whales inhale enough oxygen to sustain them during deep dives that can last two hours. They can plunge…This article was originally published on Mongabay

