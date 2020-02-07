Bolsonaro sends Congress bill to open indigenous lands to mining, fossil fuels

Munduruku warriors. The Munduruku have battled the Brazilian government for years in defense of their ancestral lands. It is expected that many indigenous groups will strongly resist Bolsonaro’s “dream” of opening their reserves to mining and other development. Image by Mauricio Torres / Mongabay. This week, President Jair Bolsonaro pressed forward with a “dream” initiative sending a bill to the Brazilian Congress that would open indigenous reserves in the Amazon and elsewhere to development, including commercial mining, oil and gas exploration, cattle ranching and agribusiness, new hydroelectric dam projects, and tourism — projects that have been legally blocked under the country’s 1988 Constitution. Justifying the legislation, Bolsonaro explained that “The Indian is a human being exactly like us. They have hearts, feelings, a soul, desires, needs and they are just as Brazilian as we are,” so they will welcome economic exploitation inside their territories. Bolsonaro and the bancada ruralista agribusiness and mining lobby, which is very strong in Congress, have eyed the off-limits indigenous lands for decades. Indigenous territories have the best record for forest conservation and land stewardship in Brazil. Marcio Santilli, a former head of FUNAI, Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency, sees Bolsonaro’s “dream” legislation very differently. It will “not promote the economic development of the Indians, but guarantee the exploitation by third parties of their natural resources. It would encourage Indians to live from royalties while watching the dispossession of their lands.” While the legislation would allow impacted indigenous populations to be consulted, they would lack the power…This article was originally published on Mongabay

