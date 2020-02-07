In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, Feb. 7, 2020

Tropical forests Malaysia estimates it will take a decade to build the Trans-Borneo Highway, connecting Malaysian and Indonesian Borneo with Brunei (The Malaysian Insight, The Edge Markets). The NGO African Parks will manage the 150,000-square-kilometer (58,000-square-mile) Iona National Park in Angola (Africa Geographic). Locusts have descended on Kenya, in the country’s worst infestation in 70 years (The Guardian). Malaysian lawmakers are expected to strengthen penalties levied against illegal loggers (Reuters). A dispute over land and resources may have left six indigenous people dead in Nicaragua (BBC News) … … While in Brazil a man was killed during a raid to stamp out illegal deforestation (Reuters). An economic study found that the U.S.’s biofuels policy has had an “insignificant” impact on deforestation in Malaysia and Indonesia (Agrinews). Numbers of the pig-like white-lipped peccary have dropped by as much as 90%, a study has found (ScienceDaily). Other news Bumblebees have lost almost half their habitat in North America (The Washington Post). Some Republican lawmakers in the U.S. see addressing climate change as electorally necessary (The Washington Post). A baboon in South Africa’s Kruger National Park kidnapped, then gently groomed, a lion cub (Africa Geographic). Researchers wonder whether the platypus can withstand the assaults from feral cats, habitat loss and wildfires (The New York Times). The loss of sea ice in northern Japan is both a benefit and a hindrance to spotted seals (The Washington Post). Illegal fishing off the Somali coast is upending the small-scale fisheries on which communities depend (Hakai Magazine).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

