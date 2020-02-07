Managing fisheries helps stocks recover — most of the time

Fish stocks around the world are doing better, in general, where science guides their management, according to a recent study. Publishing their findings Jan. 13 online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a team of researchers found that nearly half of the fish caught around the globe come from populations that are, on average, holding steady or even growing. A fisherman on board a Chinese fishing boat hauling the net. Image © Pierre Gleizes/Greenpeace. “There’s just this narrative that fish stocks are declining around the world fisheries [and that] fisheries management is failing,” Ray Hilborn, the study’s lead author and a professor at the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic Science and Fisheries, said in an interview. “What we really show in this paper is that none of that’s true, that fish stocks are not declining around the world,” Hilborn said. “They’re certainly declining in some places, but in much of the world, they’re stable or increasing, and fisheries management is working.” In his view, that doomsday “narrative” in which the world’s oceans have been emptied of fish has lost sight of the strides that intensive fisheries management has made. A local pirogue in Guinea-Bissau, with foreign fishing vessels in the background. Image © Pierre Gleizes/Greenpeace. Other scientists and conservationists applauded the effort to pull together the most detailed picture yet of the world’s fisheries and humans’ role to ensure their sustainability. “This study helps show that where we have effective fisheries management, stocks are healthier,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay