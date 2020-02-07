Rhino poaching in South Africa declines for fifth straight year

South Africa reports that rhino poaching has declined for a fifth straight year in the country, with 594 rhino poached in 2019, down from the 769 rhino killed for their horns in 2018. 2015 was the worst year on record for rhino poaching across Africa, with a little over 1,300 animals killed — 1,175 of them in South Africa. According to an official press release from the South African government, the decline in poaching in 2019 is due to a combination of measures, including deployment of technologies that allow for better reaction times to poaching incidents, improved information collection and sharing between law enforcement agencies, greater cooperation between entities at the regional and national level, and more meaningful engagement of the private sector, NGOs, and donors. The release also states that the South African government is taking further steps to strengthen its multidisciplinary approach to eliminating the illegal killing of rhinos. Its National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, which would boost law enforcement efforts to combat poaching of rhinos and other wildlife, as well, is due to be considered by the country’s Cabinet in the first half of 2020. South Africa also reported a decline in elephant poaching, from 71 in 2018 to 31 in 2019. “Because wildlife trafficking constitutes a highly sophisticated form of serious transnational organised crime that threatens national security, the aim is to establish an integrated strategic framework for an intelligence-led, well-resourced, multidisciplinary and consolidated law enforcement approach to focus and direct law enforcement’s ability…This article was originally published on Mongabay

