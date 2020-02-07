The research centre dedicated to the science of cracks

From BBC

Whatever their size, cracks can be bad news. They make planes fall out the sky and bridges fall down. On a more mundane level they trip you up on a badly-maintained pavement.

Now Strathclyde University in Glasgow is claiming a world-first with a centre dedicated to a new science of cracking-up.

The concept of peridynamics – from the classical Greek words for “around” and “force” – emerged from the United States at the turn of the century.

It uses sophisticated computational models to simulate and analyse these fissures that can mean the difference between triumph and disaster.

But the director of Strathclyde’s Peridynamics Research Centre, Dr Erkan Oterkus, says cracks are not always a bad thing.

“Think about a chocolate bar,” he says. “If you want to enjoy this bar you have to open the package.

“To open the package, what you need to do is tear the package. So you need to create a crack.”

So far, so delicious.

“Then your teeth need to split this chocolate bar into smaller pieces. Your teeth are actually creating lots of cracks in your mouth. If you think about it, cracks are everywhere.”

Dr Oterkus came to Glasgow from Turkey via Nasa in Virginia. His co-director Dr Selda Oterkus is also his wife.

The peridynamics centre is part of Strathclyde’s engineering faculty but it is not all bridges, planes and ships.

Selda explains that they have been working with the Japanese giant Samsung to examine cracking in electronic components.

These cracks appear because of steam in unexpected places.

“The electronic package has polymer components,” she says.

“During storage and shipping these components absorb moisture. Then during the soldering process, when you want to combine the electronic components together, the temperature rises and it creates vapour pressure – it creates a crack.”