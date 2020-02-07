Video: Mika Ganobal, the civil servant who risked his job to save his homeland

This article was co-published with The Gecko Project. When the politician in charge of Indonesia’s Aru Islands signed permits for a vast sugar plantation, many civil servants were afraid to speak out for fear of losing their jobs. Not Mika Ganobal. “If our forest is denuded, it won’t come back,” he said. “Indigenous peoples become marginalized when their land is taken over by corporations.” Mika, then in his mid-thirties, became the lead coordinator of street protests against the project in Aru’s main town of Dobo, home to nearly a fifth of the archipelago’s 80,000 people. Later, with the help of more experienced activists in the provincial capital, Ambon, Mika and his friends orchestrated a social media campaign that brought news of their movement to the wider world — no small feat given Aru’s scarce internet and phone service. Even as support for their movement grew, many villagers in the interior of Aru remained unaware of the project. So Mika’s group put boots on the ground to alert them to what was coming. Volunteers set off by boat from Dobo to dozens of villages across the archipelago, explaining to locals how the developers intended to clear nearly two-thirds of Aru’s rainforest and how this would upend their lives. Mika’s father, Josephus Ganobal, near the family’s home village of Lorang in central Aru. Image by Leo Plunkett. Many Aruese desired some form of government development assistance, but it wasn’t hard to convince them to oppose the plantation, which was to be managed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay