Why is there less snow on Scotland's mountains this year?

From BBC

Winter in Scotland conjures up images of the snow-topped mountains which attract visitors in their droves every year for walking, climbing and snowsports.

But enthusiasts say they have noticed a difference in recent years, with milder weather leading to less snow cover.

What have conditions been like this winter?

It has snowed this year, and is expected to do so again when Storm Ciara hits Scotland in the coming days, but lots of what has fallen has melted in thaws or been stripped away by strong winds.

Ben Dolphin, president of Ramblers Scotland and a winter walking enthusiast, said it wasn’t unusual for conditions to vary from year to year on the hills.

But he added: “I don’t know any Scottish winter enthusiast who’d feel at ease with what’s happened for the last two years, or who would think those winters fit into the ‘normal’ pattern of mild and cold winters.

“It’s not just the lack of snow, it’s the high night-time temperatures, and the longevity and persistence of mild weather patterns.”

He said warm air was being drawn up from the Azores for weeks at a time.

“These recent winters do feel different. I’ve been up here a lot over the years, always in January or February, and I’ve never seen it looking as snowless as this.”

Lee Schofield, of Highland and Islands Weather, offers free weather observations to tourists visiting the Cairngorms.

He said temperatures in his home village of Carrbridge were 3.5 degrees higher last month than they were in January 2019.

“That is a considerable difference and well above the normal we would expect to see,” he said.

“Between Christmas and New Year a very warm plume of air brushed past the north west and this set new December high temperature records for the UK.”

Mr Schofield added that Achfary in north west