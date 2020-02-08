Lufthansa warns of flight cancellations ahead of storm Sabine

FILE PHOTO: A Lufthansa Airbus A380-800 aircraft lands at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German airline Lufthansa said that storm Sabine, which is expected to hit parts of Europe over the weekend with gale-force winds, will lead to flight cancellations and delays.

“In particular, from Saturday afternoon (Feb. 8) until probably Tuesday (Feb. 11) there will be flight cancellations,” a group spokesman told Reuters, adding that delays were also possible.

No further details were given. Passengers are being asked to monitor lufthansa.com here for further updates, the spokesman said.

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn also warned of heavy disruption to train travel from Sunday at 1700 GMT, particularly in the northern and western parts of the country.

The company recommends passengers who are planning trips between Sunday and Tuesday to delay their travels.