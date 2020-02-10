As 2020 fire season nears, Indonesian president blasts officials for 2019

JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has demanded accountability from his top officials over the land and forest fires that hit the country last year, as the government braces for the onset of this year’s dry season. The fires in 2019 burned nearly 16,000 square kilometers (6,200 square miles) — an area half the size of Belgium — mostly on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. While affecting a smaller area than the more widely publicized Amazon fires of last year, the burning in Indonesia churned out nearly twice as much carbon dioxide. There had been ample early warning that the burning in 2019 would be more severe than in previous years, due to a more intense dry season and El Niño weather system. But Widodo told a cabinet meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming dry season that he was surprised the burning had gotten so bad. He said he thought all parties had learned from the 2015 fires, which burned 26,000 km2 (10,000 mi2), resulting in one of the worst haze episodes in the country’s history. “What’s happening?” he asked ministers and other top officials at the Feb. 6 meeting in Jakarta. “There was good [progress after 2015], so why did [the fires] increase again? What’s this again?” In the wake of the 2015 fires, Widodo rolled out a number of initiatives, including an ambitious plan to restore degraded peatlands across the country, and threatened to dismiss military and police top brass for failing to prevent or extinguish…This article was originally published on Mongabay

