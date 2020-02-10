Climate assembly considers flying bananas

From BBC

A citizens’ climate assembly has been established by Commons select committees. It aims to understand public preferences on how the UK should tackle climate change. Roger Harrabin reports from the second session.

Flying bananas, fashionable indoor fleeces, carbon allowances and synthetic fuels for aircraft were on the agenda for weekend number two of the UK’s climate change assembly.

The 110 members of the assembly chosen to reflect a cross section of society raised a vast array of issues.

Their task is to give MPs and the government a sense of public priorities as the UK battles to reduce emissions to almost zero by 2050.

The indoor fleece question was a surprise. One participant asked whether fast fashion firms should could make fashionable indoor clothes that save carbon emissions by actually keeping the wearer warm.

The organisers requested that most participant surnames were withheld from this article.

Turning up the heat

The enquiry is pertinent – the average temperature of a British home has increased by 6% since the 1970s and a whole generation has grown up considering it a basic human right to inhabit the home in little more than underwear.

The trend’s not helpful for a government wanting to reduce emissions from heating.

Assembly members grappled in small groups with other contentious climate issues such as transport, farming and food.

One expert witness explained the radical idea of personal carbon allowances – that’s when everyone’s given an annual carbon budget to emit CO2.

If you overshoot your budget with too much heating, driving and flying, you must buy permits from someone who’s used less than their allowance. It would apply, for instance, to flying.

Fairness is key

Tracey, a carer from Northern Ireland, liked the idea. She said her group favoured climate schemes