Database offers new details on the dams that hold mining waste

On Jan. 25, 2019, the Brumadinho dam collapsed, releasing a slurry of water containing the waste products, or tailings, from the Córrego do Feijão iron ore mine in southeastern Brazil. The deluge that surged downstream killed 270 people, and for Vale, the company that ran the mine, it was the second such deadly accident in less than four years. That catastrophe spurred a group of institutional investors to ask more than 700 mining companies to share information about how they store tailings at their mines. From the responses, GRID-Arendal, a Norway-based foundation, created the Global Tailings Portal, launched on the one-year anniversary of the Brumadinho collapse. “This portal could save lives,” Elaine Baker, a geosciences professor with the University of Sydney in Australia and senior expert at GRID-Arendal, said in a statement. The effects of climate change on the stability and lifespan of a tailings dam. Image by Kristina Thygesen/GRID-Arendal. The database is aimed at investors, as well as communities, companies and regulators. “With this information, the entire industry can work towards reducing dam failures in the future,” Baker added. Estimates vary widely about the number of tailings dams that exist around the world. GRID-Arendal figures there are somewhere between 3,500 and 33,000 active and inactive dams, including a number of “orphaned” dams where it’s not clear who is responsible for ensuring they don’t threaten local communities and ecosystems. Baker also noted that the characteristics of dams and what they contain have changed over time, increasing the need for more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

