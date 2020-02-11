Let's agree social, climate ambitions, EU's Von der Leyen urges UK

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament, next to Michel Barnier, European Commission’s Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom, during a debate on the future partnership with the UK in Strasbourg, France, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition on social protection and climate action and said this could form the basis of level playing field obligations between the EU and Britain.

“It is not the time to lower social protection or to be lukewarm on climate action. It is not the time to decrease in terms of competition rules,” Von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“I’ve heard ambition in Boris Johnson’s speech… This is what we also want. Let us formally agree on these objectives,” she continued.