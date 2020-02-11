Philippines turns to EU’s Copernicus in Earth satellite data collaboration

MANILA — The European Space Agency and the Philippine government are close to sealing a partnership that will provide free, open and unlimited access to raw Earth observation data to monitor deforestation, carbon sequestration and coastal changes in the Southeast Asian nation. The ESA’s Copernicus program collects data from satellites in space, sensors on the ground and buoys at sea to monitor the environment. These data will be important for Philippine policymakers as the country takes a more science-based approach to planning, said Renato Solidum, undersecretary of the Department of Science and Technology. For one, the program will boost the country’s GeoRisk Philippines Initiative, a multi-agency project that recently launched apps that can generate localized hazard assessments. It can also be used to assess the country’s national reforestation program and monitor marine pollution and microplastics — major problems for one of the world’s top ocean plastic polluters. This isn’t the first time the Philippines will employ Copernicus technology. The government has been using the program’s Sentinel data hub to assess the impacts of natural disasters. Sentinel also plays a key role in an ongoing nationwide mapping project for forest and coastal resources. The new partnership follows from the ratification by President Rodrigo Duterte last August of the creation of the Philippine Space Agency, itself preceded by two successive launches of Earth observation microsatellites Diwata 1 and 2 in 2016 and 2018. With microsatellites in space and a dedicated agency on the ground, the Philippines is ripe for Earth observation partnerships,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

