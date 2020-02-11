Private firms will pay soy farmers not to deforest Brazil’s Cerrado

The Cerrado is traditionally known as “the birthplace of waters.” Eight of Brazil’s major river basins and three aquifers rely on the savanna for much of their water, resources the nation’s urban centers count on. But climate change-driven drought and deforestation due to rapidly expanding soy production and cattle ranching are putting Cerrado waters at risk. Image by Sarah Sax / Mongabay. Three quarters of all soy produced globally provides feed for livestock, often at the cost of razing forests and other critical ecosystems, such as the Brazilian Cerrado — the world’s largest tropical savanna covering a fifth of the South American nation’s landmass. The Cerrado has been declared the country’s last agricultural frontier, as soy production explodes there. But it’s also been described as the largest frontier of habitat destruction on earth for the past 15 years on average, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Now three big players in the seafood industry have announced a joint initiative to end soy-related deforestation in the Cerrado. “The Funding for Soy Farmers in the Cerrado Initiative” (FSFCI) will provide savanna soy producers with financial incentives to ensure that future soy cultivation expansion in the biome only is carried out on existing agricultural lands. The measure is aimed at protecting the Cerrado’s remaining forest and other native vegetation above and beyond the percentage that already must be legally conserved on private lands under Brazil’s Forest Code, according to Andreas Kvame the CEO for Grieg Seafood. FSFCI founding members include Nutreco, one…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay