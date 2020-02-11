Study investigates impact of road deaths on giant anteater population in Cerrado

Biologist Arnaud Desbiez and one of the giant anteaters monitored by the study. Image by Aurélio Gomes. “If there’s one thing that ruins my day, it’s running over an animal. It’s so sad. One of the worst things about the job. Because there’s nothing you can do when an animal steps in front of you. Braking or swerving in a truck this size, loaded with cargo, would be dangerous for me and everyone else. So it’s the animal who pays the price.” That’s one of the responses in a survey of more than 300 truck drivers plying four federal interstate highways that cross the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul. One of those highways, BR-262, which runs 2,295 kilometers (1,426 miles) from the coastal city of Vitória to Corumbá near the Bolivian border, has the highest number of vehicle-wildlife collisions of any road in Brazil. The others are BR-040, BR-267 and BR-163. The anonymous survey is part of Bandeiras e Rodovias, a project by the Institute for the Conservation of Wild Animals (ICAS), which for three years has been investigating the impact of highway collisions on the health and population of the largest insectivorous mammal in the world: the giant anteater (Myrmecophaga tridactyla). The group’s most recently concluded report contains important findings about what causes the collisions, which look likely to increase with the fragmentation of the animal’s habitat. A preliminary study was published in October 2019, with data from 2013-2014. Brazil’s truck fleet grew by an average of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay