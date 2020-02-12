Early deforestation numbers for 2019 reveal trends in the Amazon

A new analysis based on estimated deforestation in the Amazon in 2019 pinpoints hotspots of forest loss and identifies several country-specific trends in the region. The figures project that deforestation in 2019 tapered — if slightly — or held relatively steady, in four of the five Amazon countries included in the study. The numbers, published Feb. 11, are still preliminary at this point, said researcher Matt Finer, with official statistics likely to come this summer. Finer led the analysis and is an ecologist with the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project, or MAAP, an initiative of the nonprofit organization Amazon Conservation. Still, he said, “It’s a fascinating moment where we have the data for 2019.” Amazon forest canopy in Peru. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Finer and his colleagues used data from the year’s early-warning updates and compared that to the forest loss figures from the University of Maryland going back to 2001. To weed out areas of previously cleared areas that may have lost tree cover, they focused only on the alerts occurring in areas of primary forest. MAAP uses real-time forest monitoring to report on deforestation as it’s happening. In September, the team demonstrated that many of the fires in the Brazilian Amazon that had whipped the worldwide media into a frenzy were burning recently cleared areas, not runaway forest fires burning virgin rainforest forest. All told, Brazil likely lost more than 9,700 square kilometers (3,750 square miles) in 2019 from its 60% share of the Amazon. Compared…This article was originally published on Mongabay

