Investigation reveals loopholes for illegal shark fin exports from Indonesia

JAKARTA — A months-long joint investigation by Indonesian media has shed new light on the ploys used by fishermen and traders to illegally export endangered shark species. Investigative magazine Tempo published the report on Jan. 25, focusing on the illegal shark trade linking fishermen on the island of Lombok and exporters in the port city of Surabaya. The investigation showed that products from some shark species banned for export under Indonesian law were being sold by the fishermen to the exporters. The products, mostly shark fins, end up being exported to Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Japan and Thailand. Indonesia allows the catch of some endangered shark species, but only for domestic consumption. It also prohibits the practice of shark finning, where fishermen slice the fins off live sharks and leave the fish to die. The investigative report cited a top buyer of shark products in Lombok, Suparman, as saying that he never bought species that were prohibited from being caught. “The fishermen in East Lombok know very well which shark or ray [species] they’re allowed to catch and which ones are prohibited,” he told Tempo in August 2019. The fishermen typically sell sharks whole at market, while bulk buyers like Suparman take on the task of cutting them up. “We only sell the fins to the exporters,” Suparman said, adding that silky sharks (Carcharhinus falciformis) typically accounted for 70% of what he bought. For this particular species, Indonesian law prescribes a quota for both catch and export. A fisherman finning…This article was originally published on Mongabay

