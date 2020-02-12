Uphill fight to shut disaster-amplifying gold mines in Indonesian park

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has shut down 26 mining pits on the hilly outskirts of Jakarta, following floods and landslides last month exacerbated by environmental degradation in the area. Flooding and landslides in early January affected some 17,200 people in the districts of Lebak and Bogor, just outside Jakarta, with officials blaming illegal mining and plantation expansion inside Gunung Halimun National Park. President Joko Widodo visited the disaster-hit areas and instructed local officials to put an end to the forest encroachment and illegal mining, which he said benefited a handful of individuals at the expense of the safety and welfare of thousands of others. Local authorities responded by shutting down 26 mining pits, all of them already abandoned, out of the at least 391 that the environment ministry previously identified inside the park. They also charged four people in connection with processing the illegal gold, but have yet to find them. The environment ministry’s director-general of conservation, Wiratno, called for a zero-tolerance approach to tackle the illegal mining in the national park, which began in the mid-1970s. But Andika Hazrumy, the deputy governor of Banten province, where Lebak district is located, said shutting down the mining operations wouldn’t be easy because the industry was highly lucrative and would continue to draw in more people. He pointed out that an illegal miner could typically extract up to 2 million rupiah ($147) worth of gold per day — about 80% of the monthly minimum wage in Lebak. Victims of landslides and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

