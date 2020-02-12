Wildlife photos: Squabbling mice top 'people's poll' award

From BBC

Anyone who’s travelled on London Underground’s network will know them – the little black mice that scurry along the platforms and under the rails.

Sam Rowley was so fascinated by these subterranean rodents, he spent a week down the tube trying to picture them.

And one night, he captured an image of two of them literally battling over a morsel of food dropped by a passenger.

That persistence to get the snap has won Sam the Wildlife Photographer of the Year LUMIX People’s Choice award.

Fans of the annual, internationally famous WPY competition were asked to rank some of the images that didn’t quite win its top prizes last October, but were nonetheless fabulous shots.

Some 28,000 voted for Sam’s “Station Squabble” as their favourite in this “best of the rest” category.

He spent late nights at a central London tube stop, down on his belly trying to get the perfect low-angle view.

His two subjects had been foraging separately until they chanced across the same morsel of food. For a split second, they argued over who should have it before then going their separate ways.

“I usually take a burst of photos and I got lucky with this shot, but then I had spent five days lying on a platform so it was probably going to happen at some point,” Sam said.

The Londoner is currently working in Bristol as a producer for the BBC’s natural history film-making unit.

Sam says photographing urban wildlife is his passion. He believes people have a connection with the animals in our cities and towns because these creatures live among us.

He also admires the tenacity of the animals that eke out an existence in what is a very tough