Alok Sharma to be president of UN climate conference

From BBC

The announcement that Alok Sharma will be Business Secretary and minister in charge of the COP26 climate summit did not specifically mention that he would be “president” of that crucial event in November.

That’s a role left vacant by the sacking of Claire Perry O’Neill and many were speculating about who would fill it.

The Downing Street press office has now confirmed to me that Mr Sharma will be president of the event, and that puts him right at the centre of some very difficult international negotiations.

The countries of the world are meant to bring forward improved plans for cutting emissions of the gases heating the planet and very few have done this so far.

Back in May 2019 Mr Sharma wrote that there was “an unstoppable momentum” towards more ambitious global action – the coming months will reveal whether he can help deliver that.

More on Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle