Bloodhound diary: Planning the next steps

From BBC

A British team is developing a car that will be capable of reaching 1,000mph (1,610km/h). Powered by a rocket bolted to a Eurofighter-Typhoon jet engine, the vehicle aims to show its potential by going progressively faster, year after year. Recent high-speed trials saw Bloodhound hit 628mph (1,010km/h). The next step would be to break the existing world land speed record (763mph; 1,228km/h). The racing is conducted on Hakskeen Pan in Northern Cape, South Africa.

Now that Bloodhound is back in the UK, we are busy planning for the next step of the adventure.

With last year’s hugely successful High Speed Test programme completed, we’ve got lots of data to work through.

There’s also a rocket system to fit, which will blast the car from last year’s jet-powered 628mph to next year’s 800+ mph target.

First, though, we’ve got to secure the rest of the sponsorship for a new World Land Speed Record.

The good news is that we’ve now got a really strong commercial case for potential backers.

We can show that the car is fast – really fast – with plenty of performance next year to set a stunning new record.

Just as importantly for any potential sponsor, we can show that there is a real global interest in this project.

Our recent High Speed Testing generated almost £50m of something called “advertising value equivalent” (AVE).

This is a measure of how much money you’d have to spend in adverts to achieve the same media coverage.

Sponsors understandably want an AVE that is several times as big as their investment.

Here’s the good news – Bloodhound’s testing generated a “return on investment” of between 10 and 15 times, which is a huge number for a sponsorship event.

Of course, that’s not counting the millions of Facebook/YouTube/Twitter followers