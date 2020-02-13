Economists, conservationists, political leaders urge adoption of carbon tax to halt tropical deforestation

A comment piece published in Nature yesterday urges tropical countries to adopt a tax on carbon emissions in order to halt global warming, species loss, and deforestation. The authors of the piece include Edward B. Barbier, a distinguished professor of economics at Colorado State University in the US; Ricardo Lozano, Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development; Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s Minister of Environment and Energy; and Sebastian Troëng, executive vice-president of US-based NGO Conservation International. “Tropical deforestation and land-use change must be halted to safeguard the climate and global biodiversity,” the authors write in Nature. “The widespread adoption of a tropical carbon tax is a practical way forward.” Some 70% of the world’s biodiversity is found in 17 “megadiverse” countries, the authors note. Thirteen of those megadiverse countries also contain tropical forests, but they collectively lost nearly 7.3 million hectares (more than 18 million acres) of forest in 2018, “an area roughly the size of Panama.” The authors add: “According to our estimates, that represented nearly 30% of global deforestation and may have released about 7% of worldwide carbon emissions.” Research has shown that so-called “natural climate solutions” — conservation, restoration, and improved land management activities that boost carbon storage or avoid greenhouse gas emissions from forests, wetlands, grasslands, and agricultural lands — can provide 37% of the global warming mitigation needed between now and 2030 to keep temperature rise below 2 degrees Celsius. But in many tropical countries, funds for these natural climate solutions is lacking. That’s where…This article was originally published on Mongabay

