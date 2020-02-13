Illegal pangolin trade may have played a part in coronavirus outbreak

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak, the disease now called COVID-19, crossed the 1,000 mark this week as confirmed cases surpassed 60,000, but it remains unclear how the virus arrived into human populations. Bats are widely believed to be the source of the new virus. Some findings suggest it did not jump from bats to humans directly. Instead, pangolins, the group of scaly anteaters that constitute the most trafficked mammals in the world, are suspected to be the intermediary. China’s Xinhua News Agency reported last week that researchers had found the closest genetic match yet to the novel coronavirus infecting humans in a virus detected in pangolins. However, scientists have cautioned against jumping to conclusions before the research is published and reviewed. “Finding the definitive host of SARS-CoV-2 will involve screening lots of animals, most likely different kinds of mammals until a very close match is found,” Benjamin Neuman, a virologist at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, told Mongabay in an email, referring to the virus by its official name. “The pangolin-derived sequences that we have are the closest so far to SARS-CoV-2 … but they still have around 3000 genetic differences from the virus that causes COVID-19.” If pangolins did serve as an intermediary host, the illicit trade in these shy, solitary animals could have played a part in the crisis. Pangolins are trafficked for their meat and their scales, which are used in traditional Chinese medicine. In the wild, the scales protect the pangolins, whose only defense against predators…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay