Nasa 're-masters' classic Pale Blue Dot image of Earth

From BBC

It is unquestionably one of the greatest space images ever.

The “Pale Blue Dot” picture of Planet Earth was acquired by the Voyager 1 probe exactly 30 years ago on Friday – from a distance of about 6 billion km (4 billion miles) miles.

To mark the anniversary, the US space agency has now reprocessed this iconic view using modern techniques and software.

Nasa says the re-working has been respectful of the original.

It still shows Earth as that single, bright blue pixel in the vastness of space. And that pixel is still caught within a ray of sunlight. But the image now looks “cleaner”; the Earth is easier to pick out.

The Pale Blue Dot was part of a final sequence of frames taken by Voyager before its camera system was shut down to conserve power.

It had completed its tour of the planets and had no further use for the equipment as it headed towards interstellar space.

But Carl Sagan and Carolyn Porco, two imaging scientists on the mission, persuaded the Nasa hierarchy to make a “family portrait of the Solar System” before the power-down command was sent.

The 60 frames that Voyager returned incorporated the Sun and six of the major planets – Venus, Earth, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Mercury and Mars (and Pluto) missed out for variety of reasons. The Red Planet, for example, couldn’t be distinguished in the streams of sunlight bouncing around inside the camera optics.

One of the reasons the photo has become so famous is because of the popularity of Sagan’s writings.

In his his 1994 book, Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space, he said: “Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us.” And he went on to describe Earth as “a mote of dust suspended