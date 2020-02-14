Coastal floods warning in UK as sea levels rise

From BBC

Coastal communities face “serious questions” about their long-term safety from rising seas, a senior Environment Agency official has warned.

People have become used to a ‘myth of protection’, according to John Curtin, head of floods and coastal management.

“We are in a cycle of thinking we can protect everywhere always”, he told BBC News.

His warning follows research suggesting polar melting is accelerating and raising the height of the oceans.

And a major UN study last year said extremes of coastal flooding are set to become far more frequent.

What’s this warning all about?

Mr Curtin is taking a long view about how climate change is set to increase the level of the sea and alter the coastline.

As a leading specialist in flood defence in England, he wants to trigger a public debate about how to respond.

He believes that since the 1960s, when huge concrete embankments were built along many stretches of shore, several generations have grown up taking coastal protection for granted.

Now, he says, there’s an urgent need for ‘difficult conversations’ about how to respond to the prospect of much higher seas.

In some locations that will mean bigger, stronger defences but in others the conclusion may be that it’s better for people to move inland.

“If the seas rise by another metre, they get more stormy, there are some places that are really vulnerable.

“We might need to look at where people live eventually.”

What does he have in mind?

Mr Curtin was speaking as he guided me around a new flood scheme in Boston in Lincolnshire, a town repeatedly hit by North Sea storm surges in recent decades.

Each surge was higher than the last – in 1953, in 1978 and in 2013 – and every time the response was to improve coastal defences by raising embankments.

The most recent