In Indonesian renewables bill, activists see chance to move away from coal

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s parliament has for the first time prioritized passing new legislation on renewable energy, and activists have seized the opportunity to call for a shift away from coal. The country is one of the world’s biggest producers and exporters of the highly polluting fossil fuel, yet has the potential to be a renewable energy powerhouse. It boasts the world’s richest reserves of geothermal energy, receives year-round sunshine thanks to its location on the equator, and has one of the longest coastlines of any country, ideal for wind farms or tidal generators. “The government must understand which energy resources will benefit our economy the most,” Fabby Tumiwa, the executive director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), told Mongabay in a recent interview in Jakarta. “Many analyses, including ours, have shown that renewable energy offer more benefits in the long term than coal.” He was speaking after parliament announced its docket of priority legislation for this year, which for the first time includes a bill on “new and renewable energy.” Environmentalists have welcomed this as a sign that the government is taking renewable energy more seriously. President Joko Widodo visits Indonesia’s first wind farm, on the island of Sulawesi. Image courtesy of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary. Coal accounts for the majority of Indonesia’s power generation at present. The government plans to pnearly double the installed capacity of coal plants over the next decade from the current 28 gigawatts, ensuring coal’s dominance of the country’s energy mix…This article was originally published on Mongabay

