Leopard lens: Looking for Sri Lanka’s charismatic big cat (commentary)

COLOMBO — In recent years, leopards in Sri Lanka (Panthera pardus kotiya), an endangered subspecies native to the island, have been grabbing local and international headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the end of last year an adult male leopard was found dead and mutilated at Uda Walawe National Park. The killers had allegedly targeted it for its teeth and claws, which are prized items on the black market. A year ago this month, a leopard was found dead in a trap near a tea plantation. In July 2018, an adult female and two juvenile leopards were found dead from eating a poisoned cow carcass in the Nilgala Forest Reserve; and a month earlier, a mob beat to death a leopard that had strayed into a village. The animal's population is dwindling, standing at an estimated 1,000 today, and its habitats are shrinking even as the number of threats to its survival grows. Despite its protected status, both nationally and globally, the leopard is becoming increasingly threatened, and the recent killings highlight the intensifying human-wildlife conflict that extends to leopards in Sri Lanka. Leopard watching takes discipline, as the slightest movement may cause the big cat to quickly disappear back into the wild. Image courtesy of Nishantha Kothalawala. Fascinating leopard watching Leopard watchers — and Sri Lanka has several whose research and photographic observations have contributed to our collective understanding of the charismatic big cat — are concerned about leopard conservation on the island. Visitors to national parks often

