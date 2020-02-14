Massacre in Nicaragua: Four indigenous community members killed for their land

An illegal armed group connected to land grabbers killed four members of the indigenous Mayangna people, left two injured and burned 16 houses in northern Nicaragua on Jan. 29, according to the UN Human Rights Office. The UN Human Rights Office condemned the Nicaraguan government for allowing impunity for crimes committed against Nicaragua’s indigenous communities: “We are very concerned about the continued attack against indigenous people in Nicaragua, the lack of protection of their rights, and the impunity of the crimes committed against them,” UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet said in a press statement. Advocacy organizations warn ongoing colonization process by non-indigenous mestizos from the central regions of Nicaragua threatens the cultural existence of Mayangna, whose ancestral rainforest territory is being taken over for gold mining, logging, cattle ranching and commercial crops. The process has accelerated over the past five years, precipitating a vicious land conflict that has claimed the lives of 40 people since 2015, according to the Center for Justice and Human Rights of the Atlantic Coast of Nicaragua (CEJUDHCAN). Cattle browse in Bosawás Biosphere Reserve. Image by Taran Volckhausen for Mongabay. The Mayangna people inhabit a region known as La Mosquitia, which straddles the border between Nicaragua and Honduras and is the largest rainforest region in Central America. Alongside the more populous indigenous Miskito people, the Mayangna maintain a cultural tradition of protecting the forest ecosystem they rely on for food and water. The most recent attack on the Mayangna took place in the Alal community…This article was originally published on Mongabay

