Andrew Sabisky: No 10 adviser resigns over alleged race comments

From BBC

Downing Street has said its adviser Andrew Sabisky has resigned, following criticism of alleged past remarks on pregnancies, eugenics and race.

Labour had called for Mr Sabisky to go for reportedly saying black people had lower average IQs than white people.

He is also alleged to have said compulsory contraception could prevent “creating a permanent underclass”.

Mr Sabisky tweeted: “I wanted to help the government not be a distraction… accordingly I’ve decided to resign.”

“I know this will disappoint a lot of people but I signed up to do real work, not be in the middle of a giant character assassination,” it continued.

“If I can’t do the work properly there’s no point, and I have a lot of other things to do with my life.”

Mr Sabisky had been appointed earlier this year after the prime minister’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings called for “misfits and weirdos” to apply for jobs in Downing Street.

When asked earlier, Downing Street did not comment on the remarks attributed to Mr Sabisky.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said at the time: “The prime minister’s views on a range of subjects are well publicised and documented.”

Responding to news of the resignation, Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “It’s right that Andrew Sabisky is no longer working in government.

“After No 10 publicly stood by him today, Boris Johnson has serious questions to answer about how this appointment was made and whether he agrees with his vile views.”

What is Mr Sabisky believed to have said?

In a comment on a 2014 blog post on Mr Cummings’ website, made by a user called “Andrew Sabisky”, it is suggested that compulsory contraception could be used to stop a “permanent underclass”.

“One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating