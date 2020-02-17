Environmental activists stage protests at commodities groups in Geneva – police

Posted on by | 0 Comments

ZURICH (Reuters) – Environmental activists staged protests at offices of commodities groups Cargill [CARG.UL], Vitol [VITOLV.UL] and Mercuria in Geneva on Monday, cantonal police said.

About 50 activists were present for about 15 minutes at Cargill’s offices, but then left, while sit-ins continued at Vitol and Mercuria offices in downtown Geneva, a spokesman for Geneva cantonal police said.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion Switzerland posted videos of protests in Geneva and Lausanne on its Facebook page.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment