Family seeks justice as probe into Indonesian activist’s death stalls

JAKARTA — Felicia Siregar was only 2 years old when her father, Golfrid Siregar, an outspoken Indonesian environmental activist, died in suspicious circumstances last October. Four months on, Felicia is still waiting for her father to come home. "If there's a sound of motorcycle [passing outside], she'll always call 'dad,'" says Golfrid's wife, Resmi Barimbing. "There are still many photos of him at home. She thinks her father is out of town because that's what he often did [when he was alive]." Golfrid was a member of the legal advocacy team for the North Sumatra chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the country's biggest green NGO. He died on Oct. 6 in a hospital in Medan, the North Sumatra provincial capital, three days after being found unconscious near his motorcycle on a traffic overpass in the city. Police launched an investigation, and on Oct. 11 announced their findings. They said Golfrid had been drinking and died in a motorcycle crash. They ruled out the involvement of any other party in his death. With that, the police ended their investigation, despite mounting calls from human rights activists for a thorough and transparent investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding Golfrid's death. "His death is very strange and the legal treatment is also very weird, starting from [the police's insistence that] it was a single-vehicle traffic accident and the effort to discredit Golfrid by saying he consumed large amounts of alcohol [prior to his death]," says Usman Hamid, executive director of…

