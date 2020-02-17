No 10 refuses to condemn adviser's remarks

From BBC

Downing Street has refused to condemn controversial past remarks on pregnancies, eugenics and race reportedly made by a new adviser.

Labour said Andrew Sabisky should be sacked for suggesting black people had lower average IQs than white people and compulsory contraception could prevent “creating a permanent underclass”.

No 10 did not officially confirm his appointment or any role he may have.

The SNP and Liberal Democrats also said Mr Sabisky should go.

Mr Sabisky, appointed after the PM’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings called for “misfits and weirdos” to apply for jobs in Downing Street, has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

When asked on Monday, Downing Street did not comment on the remarks attributed to Mr Sabisky.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman added: “The prime minister’s views on a range of subjects are well publicised and documented.”

In response, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes tweeted: “Cannot believe No 10 has refused to comment on Andrew Sabisky. I don’t know him from a bar of soap, but don’t think we’d get on… must be no place in government for the views he’s expressed.”

In a comment on a 2014 blog post on Mr Cummings’ website, made by a user called “Andrew Sabisky” that used the same picture as his Twitter page, it is suggested that compulsory contraception could be used to stop a “permanent underclass”.

“One way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty,” says the post.

“Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.”

In a comment on another blog post on a different website in 2014, what appears to be the same user suggested black Americans had a lower average IQ than white Americans.

In a comment on a different blog that same year,