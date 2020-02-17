Philippine fruit bats may be entirely new species of their own, DNA suggests

MANILA — There might be more fruit bat species in the Philippines than previously thought, according to a genetic study, underlining the possibility that each individual species might be more threatened than initially assumed. The study on bat genetics, published October 2019 in the peer-reviewed Philippine Journal of Science, highlights two key points: at least four bat species in the country are genetically different from their counterparts elsewhere in Southeast Asia; and one fruit bat found only in the Philippines exhibits significant genetic variation across different island groups within the country. When analyzing DNA, biologists follow a rule: the greater the degree of variation between species, the higher the possibility that the specimens come from distinct species, Luczon explains. A 2 to 3% difference is the usual benchmark to identify separate species; for bats, the threshold is 2%. “What we saw are a high 6 to 7% difference in genetic distance — it means that it’s already a very different population.” What’s the implication of this discovery? Luczon says bat species in the Philippines might be more threatened than initially classified and there might be a need for species reassessment, and if necessary, their reclassification. Bats are notoriously difficult to study primarily because they are hard to find. They are well hidden in caves and forests, which has at times resulted in the species being grouped based on physical similarities rather than more rigorous standards. The advent of DNA barcoding technology more than a decade ago has made it easier…This article was originally published on Mongabay

