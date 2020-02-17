Pope makes impassioned plea to save the Amazon — will the world listen?

Pope Francis meets Jose Gregorio Diaz Mirabal, a member of the Curripaco indigenous community, during a session of the Synod of Bishops for the Amazon at the Vatican, October 8, 2019. Image courtesy of CNS photo/Vatican Media. Pope Francis, in an effort to reignite his influence as a global environmental leader, released an impassioned document February 12 entitled Dear Amazon — a response to the historic Vatican meeting last autumn regarding the fate of the Amazon biome and its indigenous people. In a 94-page “exhortation,” Francis argued for the ecological importance of Amazonia — the world’s largest and most biodiverse tropical rainforest — describing the ecosystem services the biome provides, the region’s greatly beneficial weather, and the climate change mitigation the forest offers via carbon storage. The pope stressed that those best suited to protect the Amazon are the indigenous people who have lived there since time immemorial. The document comes as the Amazon faces “deforestation at breakneck rates,” driven by illegal logging, mining, ranching and agribusiness in Peru, Bolivia, Colombia and Brazil, a nation that has also seen a sharp spike in killings of indigenous activists. Dear Amazon isn’t only addressed to Catholics, but “to all persons of good will.” It sums up the findings of a three-week Vatican synod, a formal meeting held last October that brought together for the first-time hundreds of Catholic bishops, indigenous leaders and environmental activists from nine South American countries with territory in the Amazon. Francis’ post-synod response is organized into four “dreams:”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

