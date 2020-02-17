Two deaths trigger alarm at Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve

Homero Gómez González took a circuitous path to becoming an advocate for butterflies. After strongly opposing the creation of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, he became one of its most enthusiastic promoters, as well as an advocate for local forest conservation and the sustainable development of communities in and around the town of El Rosario in the state of Michoacán, Mexico. On Jan. 13, when Gómez’s family reported his disappearance, the 260 members of the land collective he belonged to in El Rosario organized themselves to find their partner. Two weeks later, on Jan. 29, his body was found in an agricultural well. His death outraged his family, fellow collective members and everyone who knew his work as a defender of the sacred fir, or oyamel (Abies religiosa) forests and the monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus). Then, three days after Gómez’s body was found, another death triggered alerts on the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve. Raúl Hernández Romero, a tourist guide in El Rosario who had been reported missing days before, was found dead with visible traces of violence. Homero Gómez González, defender of the oyamel forests where the monarch butterfly hibernates, was found dead on Jan. 29, 2020. Image taken from his Facebook page. The state prosecutor’s office in Michoacán is still investigating the deaths. Land-collective members and environmentalists are concerned that illegal loggers and avocado growers may have had a role. These groups are vying for control of the forests in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, as they are elsewhere…This article was originally published on Mongabay

