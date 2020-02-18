Burning and bullets: Forest fires push Bornean orangutans into harm’s way

PONTIANAK, Indonesia — As the forests of Indonesian Borneo burned during fires last year, a female orangutan was forced to leave her burning home. When she was rescued from a small farm, experts found signs of recent pregnancy and wounds on her body. The orangutan, later named Epen by her rescuers, was found foraging at a farm by locals in late November 2019 in Ketapang district, West Kalimantan, a province in Indonesian Borneo. Official figures show the district recorded the highest number of hotspots, indicating forest fires, in 2019. Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) were among the wildlife that wound up in small farms as they fled the burning forests — set ablaze mostly to clear the land for large plantations. Burned forest in Kalimantan. Image courtesy of International Animal Rescue (IAR) Indonesia. When she was captured, Epen appeared to be lactating, which led experts to believe she might have recently given birth. If there was a baby, however, they never found it. Veterinarians also retrieved air gun pellets from Epen’s back and legs. After spending months in animal rehabilitation, Epen was released back into a protected forest in Ketapang earlier this year. Epen is one of the many orangutans that experts from the NGO International Animal Rescue (IAR) Indonesia and local conservation authorities had to capture and relocate to another habitat. The wildlife group noted an increase in reported cases of human-orangutan conflict between September and December 2019, a trend consistent with the rise in wildfires across the province that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

