No rush on bill to allow mining on Brazilian indigenous lands, speaker says

FILE PHOTO: President of Brazil’s Lower House Rodrigo Maia inspects the troops during an opening session of the Year of the Legislative in Brasilia, Brazil February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house speaker, Rodrigo Maia, said on Tuesday that a bill to allow for mining on protected indigenous lands will not be given the urgency in Congress that some would like.

Right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has strongly argued that Brazil’s Amazon rainforest should be exploited commercially, including lands that have been protected for decades.