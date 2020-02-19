IMF chief Georgieva urges G20 action on trade, climate, inequality

FILE PHOTO: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the most pressing uncertainty facing the global economy is the coronavirus outbreak in China but urged G20 finance ministers and central bankers to take action to reduce other risks linked to trade, climate change and inequality.

The International Monetary Fund expected the Chinese economy to bounce back soon if disruptions from the outbreak ended quickly, but a more severe outbreak would result in “a sharper and more protracted growth slowdown in China,” with greater global impact, Georgieva said in a blog posting.

Even in the best-case scenarios, the projected rate of global growth was still modest in too many parts of the world, she said, underscoring the need to address and reduce uncertainty from issues such as trade, climate and inequality.