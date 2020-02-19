Indonesia probes suspected nuclear waste dumping at housing estate

JAKARTA — Authorities in Indonesia have launched an investigation following the discovery of radioactive contamination in an empty lot in a housing complex near a nuclear research facility. The Nuclear Energy Regulatory Agency, or Bapeten, recorded elevated levels of the radioactive isotope caesium-137 from a routine test at the estate in South Tangerang, a satellite city of Jakarta. The agency has since 2013 conducted regular checks in the estate, which is part of a complex that includes a research reactor run by the National Nuclear Energy Agency, or Batan. Radiation levels in the empty lot showed 680 millisieverts (mSv) per hour when experts checked at the end of January. That’s about the same as the maximum level of radiation that workers responding to the Fukushima nuclear plant meltdown in Japan in 2011 were exposed to. The normal level determined by Indonesian regulators is 0.03 mSv per hour. “We found it in the form of shards, so we need to examine it in our laboratory to identify the source of the radioactivity,” said Heru Umbara, a Batan spokesman. Authorities have collected material with high levels of radioactivity at a housing estate near a nuclear research reactor outside Jakarta. Image by Barita News Tampubolon/Mongabay Indonesia. Authorities have collected 115 barrels’ worth of soil and vegetation from the affected lot. Radiation levels there have since dropped to “low levels,” they say, but cleanup efforts were still underway as of Feb. 16. Direct exposure to large amounts of caesium-137 can cause burns, nausea and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay